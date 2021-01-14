MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

MDVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,355.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,009. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

