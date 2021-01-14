Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,076,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 181,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

About Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)

MediPharm Labs Corp. primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products.

