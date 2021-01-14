Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,615 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 4,067,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

