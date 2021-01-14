MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits Market Cap of $304,206.30

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $304,206.30 and approximately $47,248.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

