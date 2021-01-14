MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,633. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.