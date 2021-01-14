Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Megaport stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Thursday. Megaport has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Get Megaport alerts:

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.