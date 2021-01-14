Melon (MLN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.89 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Melon has a market capitalization of $54.36 million and $4.89 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $36.80 or 0.00094566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,188 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

