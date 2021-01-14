Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON MRO traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.30 ($2.42). 5,772,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455,678. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.57. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

