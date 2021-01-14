Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
LON MRO traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.30 ($2.42). 5,772,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455,678. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.57. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.
Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Company Profile
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.