Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) in a report on Thursday.

MRO stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185.50 ($2.42). 8,548,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -19.57.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

