Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 75,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 192,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.36%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

