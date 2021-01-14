MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $54.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,852.53. The stock had a trading volume of 546,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,718. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,577.59 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,889.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,643.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,277.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.