Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32). 918,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 618,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

