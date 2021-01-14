MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 28,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKKGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.