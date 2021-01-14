Mercury (MER) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $510,259.44 and approximately $2,285.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.