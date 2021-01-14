Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.36. 301,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,466. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

