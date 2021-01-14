Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

