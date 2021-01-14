Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the December 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,800. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $368.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.