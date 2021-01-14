Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. TheStreet downgraded Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

