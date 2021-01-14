MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.82.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

