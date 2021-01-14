MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 111.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 75.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 70.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 112.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

