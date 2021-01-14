Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading Down 2%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 4,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

