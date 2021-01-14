MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $348,918.51 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $348,918.51 and approximately $10,576.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00062167 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 396,442,807 coins and its circulating supply is 119,140,879 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

