Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

LON MCRO traded up GBX 21.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 418.54 ($5.47). 898,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,488. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,148 ($15.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.94.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

