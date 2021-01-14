Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $153.32 and last traded at $153.09, with a volume of 16165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.70.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

