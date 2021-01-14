Microgen (LON:MCGN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $367.50. Microgen shares last traded at $367.50, with a volume of 26,257 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.50.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

