Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS) Trading Up 12.5%

Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 5,664,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,268,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers MiD platform solutions, including 4500 MiD for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications; MiDas Automated Sampling interface that allows automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis; MiD Protein ID, a miniaturised mass spectrometer; and Masscape, an open-access software for sample method and data analysis.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.