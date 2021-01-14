Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 206,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 140,811 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

