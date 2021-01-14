Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

