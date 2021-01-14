Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 146,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

