Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

