MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Tops $115.63 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $115.63 million and approximately $689,704.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00027992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00341262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.01061560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,691,647 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

