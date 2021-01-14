Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Down 13.7% Following Insider Selling

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) fell 13.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.37. 3,539,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,132,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Specifically, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock worth $12,919,390. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

