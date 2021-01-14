Minereum Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $29.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,117,026 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

