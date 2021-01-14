Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Up 164.3%

Shares of Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) were up 164.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

