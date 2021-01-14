MintCoin (MINT) Price Up 100.6% Over Last 7 Days

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, MintCoin has traded up 100.6% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $52.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars.

