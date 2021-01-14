Minter Network Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $24,554.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,502,852,240 coins and its circulating supply is 3,297,642,673 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

