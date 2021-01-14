Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Up 11.6%

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $24.93. 143,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 149,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.