Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,140,507 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

