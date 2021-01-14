Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,194.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $49,194.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be purchased for about $217.63 or 0.00552703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 16,083 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.