Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,953.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $52,953.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $13.63 or 0.00035125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 188,479 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

