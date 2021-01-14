Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MITSY stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $387.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.26. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $247.60 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

