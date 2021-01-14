Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,738.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $$20.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.75.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
