Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,738.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $$20.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

