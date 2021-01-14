Mixin Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $175.70 or 0.00444312 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and $976,707.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,576 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

