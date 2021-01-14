MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Stock Price Down 12.8%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) shares fell 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 90,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 56,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

MJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

