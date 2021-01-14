MKM Partners Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $105.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

ATVI stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $89.99. 5,463,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,093. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 901,391 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 66.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,142,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

