MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading 6.5% Higher

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.00 and last traded at $177.79. Approximately 672,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 372,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.96.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.27.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after buying an additional 356,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.