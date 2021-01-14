Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $262,170.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024448 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,727,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,939,107 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

