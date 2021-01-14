Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOGO stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Mogo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.22.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

