Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading 11% Higher

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s share price traded up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. 1,391,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,446,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

