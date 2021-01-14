Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 889,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 889,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

